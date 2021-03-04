Neighborhood shaken by threatening racial letters

Regional News

DOUGLASVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — One metro Atlanta neighborhood is shaken up after receiving threatening racial letters in the mail.

Residents of a quiet and peaceful Douglasville neighborhood reported that lately, they have become the targets of a local racist who is hoping to spread fear.

“I received one two days ago and I was alarmed at what I read,” a Douglasville father told CBS46 News.

Since December at least seven African Americans who live in the neighborhood say they have received individualized hand written notes in their mailboxes from a man claiming to be a member of the KKK spewing frightening and racist terroristic threats.

One father in the community said he turned his family’s letter into the Douglasville police department.

“The letter is using the N-word, talking about the KKK, hanging people, killing kids, killing whole families, and setting houses on fire,” the father explained.

CBS46 News reached out to the Douglasville Police Department several times for an update on the investigation, and so far they have not responded.

The father who filled the police report said investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence on the letter he received.

