Those who lie on vaccine registration could face $5K fine

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT ) — The Department of Health is updating the health order, telling New Mexicans, when you fill out the information on the DOH website for a vaccine, don’t lie.

“I believe today are going to see a little pop-up it just reminds them of their obligations. This is a pretty serious matter, it’s important that we all provide accurate information to ensure vaccine goes to folks who are most at risk.”

Department of Health spokesman Matt Bieber says it’s not widespread but he says the state has gotten some really hard evidence that some people were dishonest and jumped the line.

Now the DOH is reminding New Mexicans, anyone who violates the health order could face up to a $5,000 dollar fine.

Bieber says they’re also putting the vulnerable at risk.

“That could be your grandmother, it could be my parent, that could be a senior in the neighborhood that somebody we’re not protecting the way that we need to,” he said.

The updated health order also lays out what providers can do if they have vaccine that’s about to expire. He says they should contact the Department of Health and the DOH can send out invitations for the vaccine.

Bieber also says providers who aren’t part of the state’s website need to follow the same guidelines and vaccinate people who are in the current phase.

