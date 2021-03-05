Woman now charged with homicide in deadly stabbing of fiance

Regional News

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The woman police say was involved in the deadly stabbing of her fiancé is now charged with homicide.

Eileen Dougherty, 40, is now charged with criminal homicide after a fight with her fiancé in their Scranton home late Wednesday night turned deadly.

Investigators say Dougherty stabbed George Shencavitz, 31, three times with a butcher knife.

Dougherty was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday. Those charges were upgraded Friday morning to include criminal homicide.

According to court papers, Dougherty told police she and her fiancé had been fighting all day. She says she grabbed a butcher knife, Shencavitz punched her in the face, and then she stabbed him twice. When Shencavitz ran to the bathroom and called 911, Dougherty followed him and stabbed him a third time before he escaped from the house.

Police found Shencavitz about a block and a half away from his home. He died a few hours later at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Dougherty is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Dougherty was under house arrest. She was arrested last year for abusing a mentally challenged woman in her care while she worked at a group home for adults with disabilities.

Dougherty and a codefendant were sentenced in November 2020 and were supposed to be in jail for at least 8 months. However, Dougherty filed a motion asking for the sentence to be reconsidered. In December, the judge ordered Dougherty to be on home confinement until she was eligible for parole.

