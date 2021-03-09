Arrest made after fatal shooting of 14-year-old

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (Cheyenne Post) — At approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning, Cheyenne Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 10th Street regarding a firearm incident.

On arrival, Officers found a 14-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Later in the day, a 13-year-old male was arrested by Cheyenne Police Detectives and booked into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on manslaughter and theft charges.

This case is still under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.