Music from history now part of the future

PEGRAM, Tennessee (WSMV) — Music from our history is now part of our future for some people in the Midstate.

On a weekday morning in Cheatham County, the Fiddle and Pick is full throttle.

Here are the strings of the instrument that takes the spotlight.

Gretchen Priest opened Fiddle and Pick 13 years ago with high hopes, and it’s worked out. Jams, lessons and joy-old times. The songs they play aren’t new.

“In fact, they’re all real. I love the banjo. It’s really fun to play,” said 15-year-old Dante Lyman.

Lyman knows the songs he plays aren’t on the current pop charts.

“No, it’s written by dead people,” he said.

The old music and American gift from immigrants.

“The roots. The history of music has roots in our country has an incredible music history all of its own because everybody that came here brought their music,” said Priest

The sooner you start, the better.

“You don’t have to be a classical violinist to be able to play old-time music,” said Priest.

Just bring a fiddle and pick.

