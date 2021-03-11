Burglars steal donations and nearly $15,000 in electronics from church

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV/KSMO ) — When the Food Pantry Team at New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Kansas City, Kansas walked into the church this week, they were shocked to find it had been ransacked.

Nearly $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including a television used for announcements, a speaker system and a keyboard piano used during praise and worship.

The burglars also stole food and PPE donations the church was collecting for next month’s Community Outreach Event.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, residential burglaries have decreased but burglaries at businesses are on the rise.

Senior Pastor Dr. Donnie Mitchell said he doesn’t know exactly at what point after Sunday’s service the burglary happened, but he is grateful none of his team members were inside the church at that time.

“It makes you feel violated, as someone came into your space. We do community outreach, so we would have probably given anyone whatever they asked for,” said Pastor Dr. Mitchell.

On Wednesday afternoon, glass from the shattered window burglars likely broke to enter the building was scattered on the basement floor.

Pastor Dr. Mitchell says his congregation is still conducting an inventory check to figure out what else is missing. In the meantime, a group at the church is coming up with ways to increase security.

Pastor Dr. Mitchell says he’s already forgiven the burglars but adds, “We would love our items back.”

New Jerusalem Apostolic Church will continue with plans to host its Community Outreach Event next month but will need to restock on donations.

