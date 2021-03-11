Help available for veterans struggling during the pandemic

Regional News

MAUD, Texas (KTBS) — Stress from the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health. But for military veterans already suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, it can be even worse.

Tony Vargas has been living at the Lancer Legacy Ranch since the beginning of the pandemic. The Marine Corps veteran has been keeping busy working on vehicles.

He said the COVID-19 crisis has affected them all differently, especially those with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

“The lockdown stopped everyone from visiting us. I’ve seen some guys fall back from that right there; at least three veterans that I know of right now,” explained Vargas.

The Lancer Legacy Ranch, located in Maud, Texas, can house up to 20 veterans. Veteran Jim Shelton, who works at the front desk, said they’ve all been trying to stay healthy, physically and mentally.

“The isolation is hitting us pretty good, but it all depends on your frame of mind. If you’re depressed it’s going to make it even worse,” said Shelton.

In addition to providing food and shelter, the ranch also offers mental health counseling, employment assistance and legal help.

Lancer Legacy Ranch Director Matt Fisk said the pandemic has been a stressor for everyone, but especially for vets.

“I think for the first time maybe the general public feels what an average veteran feels with PTSD on any given day,” said Fisk, adding that one trigger for veterans with PTSD is wearing masks.

Under Texas Governor Abbott’s executive order, “any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering” is exempt from wearing one.

“A lot of times the enemy covers their face just that way. And so it becomes this is something that reminds me of something I’ve seen before. The other way it can affect a veteran with PTSD is that it can produce claustrophobia,” said Fisk.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is still offering video and phone telemental health options.

It’s important, said Fisk, for veterans to take advantage of resources that help manage stress and anxiety.

“If you know a veteran that is struggling, you need to encourage them to find ways to connect with people and if Zoom is it, then do Zoom,” said Fisk.

The support from the ranch is what’s helping him not only cope, but survive these hard times, Vargas said.

“I still have a good outlook on what we got to do here. The ranch has really helped me with that. The ranch has given me more of a spiritual strength through this process here,” said Vargas.

The pandemic has taken a financial toll on the Lancer Legacy Ranch, Fisk said. The organization is downsizing later this year to an office space in Texarkana.

He’s hopeful that the change will help them become more mobile, as well as, increase their reach and support of veterans.

