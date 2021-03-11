Passerby talks man back from edge of highway bridge

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A city of Asheville employee is being recognized for saving a man’s life. Asheville police said Anthony ‘Buzz’ Brown stopped a man from taking his own life.

Brown said it happened off Sand Hill Road last Wednesday.

“The thing that upset me the most was how many people drove by him knowing the condition he was in,” Brown said.

Brown said he was driving, doing his job as a leak detection specialist for the city, when he noticed a man in distress standing on the bridge over Interstate 40.

He said he immediately turned around, got out of his vehicle and approached the man.

“I told him my name. I asked him for his name,” Brown said. “He told me there was nothing I could do to help him or save him.”

Brown told the man he wasn’t there to judge him. He told him he was there because he cared.

“Told him I had a story to tell him, and I needed him to listen,” he said.

Brown said the man started telling him what he was going through.

“I explained to him that I had a brother also who committed suicide and the pain never really goes away. It gets easier everyday, but the pain never really goes away,” he said.

Brown said as they talked, the man slowly started to walk back to Brown’s car.

“And, eventually, we came off that bridge safely,” he said.

Asheville police arrived after that and took the man to the hospital, where he received medical support services.

Asheville Police Officer Vincent Garetto said in a statement to the city:

Anthony tried to leave and not make a big deal of this, but I had to get his name because I am confident without Anthony stopping and talking with the man, he may have possibly jumped before officers arrived on scene. Anthony very well saved a life today, and should be recognized for his actions.”

Brown said he wouldn’t call himself a hero.

“Just something that we have to do for one another, love one another,” he said.

If you see someone in distress Brown encourages you to step in and get involved.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available toll free 24/7. All you have to do is call 1-800-273-8255.

Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell recognized Brown at city council’s meeting this week.

