Goose with tennis ball-sized tumors getting help as lifelong mate waits for return

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — With two tennis ball-sized growths on each side of its beak, a goose in Baldwin County has captivated the attention of hundreds of animal lovers offering to help.

The goose, named Ricky, went into surgery at Langston Animal Hospital to remove one of the tumors Thursday night.

Meantime, the goose’s mate Lucy, anxiously waits for Ricky’s hopeful return under the care of rescuers at Emerson Farms in Summerdale.

The rescue effort for Ricky began when Toni Roberts, of Bay Minette, noticed the goose with the huge tumors on its face. She posted to social media asking for help and received an overwhelming response from animal lovers.

Roberts thanks all the people who pitched into help, including a woman from Mobile who drove to Bay Minette to help capture the two geese.

“It’s refreshing for so many people to want to do something good,” Roberts said. “I’m not around geese, that was just a fluke that I happened to see that one.”

If all goes well for Ricky, Roberts is most looking forward to the day it can be reunited with its lifelong mate.

“They’re pretty bonded, you can tell just by being around them, they’re bonded,” Roberts said.

As of Thursday night, doctors at Langston Animal Hospital had sent the removed tumor off to a lab, and are awaiting results to determine what to do with the other tumor.

