Cow pie event marks end of stadium

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A school district in Northumberland County came up with a unique way to mark the last time their stadium will be used.

Warrior Run is getting a new athletic stadium so organizers put together a cow pie event on Saturday.

Cows were released at the fifty-yard line.

The first cow pie dropped on a grid-line number assigned to a ticket holder won that person $500.

In an effort to be pandemic-friendly, the event was live-streamed on social media.

“Once we said, we we’re going to try this, everyone’s been so supportive at the school, between our faculty, our staff, our admin, and even the community with buying the tickets,” said Chloe Sees, a substitute teacher for the district.

Groundbreaking for the new stadium is set to happen next week.

All the money raised at Saturday’s event will go to the Warrior Run High School Faculty Scholarship in Northumberland County.

