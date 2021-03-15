“He will be missed”: Saints fans react to the news of Drew Brees’ retirement

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Fifteen years with New Orleans Saints and 20 NFL seasons of hard work and dedication and it did not go unnoticed in the WHODAT nation.

Anthony Dupiro said “It is an end of a dynasty. I mean Drew was probably the single most important athlete in New Orleans history. I am going to miss him tremendously.”

“I am going to miss Drew. He’s done a lot for the city. He brought us the championship, something we had never had before,” said Lamonte Hills New Orleans resident.

The quarterback officially announcing his retirement Sunday afternoon, following months of speculation that the past season would be Brees’ last.

Jordan Bullock said, “We all knew as Saints fans it would come one day. We do regret it.”

Fans said their only hope is Brees does not go too far following retirement.

Anthony Dupiro said, “I hope he opens up a million more Jimmy John’s and I hope the Waitr stock goes through the roof. That he is on TV every Sunday.”

Jonathan Hunter of New Orleans said, “He is the best quarterback that we have had, overall. That is all I have to say.”

Brees said even with his retirement from the Saints, he would not be retiring from New Orleans, that this is only the beginning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.