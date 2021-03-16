PD: Female jogger nearly kidnapped near park by men in minivan

Regional News

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — While running near Sevier Park this weekend, Metro Police said, a female Belmont student was nearly kidnapped when a minivan with two men inside tried to pull her into the vehicle.

The 22-year-old woman narrowly avoided being abducted on Battlefield Drive at 1 pm on Saturday. The incident once reported to the police, prompted the Belmont Campus Security to email students and remind them to stay alert when off campus around the city.

The unidentified jogger described to police that a driver of a van pulled up alongside her when another man opened the minivan door and attempted to grab her. The van is described to be dark in color and an older model with paint peelings and blue tape on the front right headlight.

Metro police are investigating the incident.

