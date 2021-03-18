Jack Daniel’s makes history with first female assistant distiller

Regional News

LYNCHBURG, Tennessee (WSMV) — Lexie Phillips makes history becoming Jack Daniel’s first female Assistant Distiller.

The world-famous whiskey company is known for its corn, rye, and barley malts promoted Phillips to serve as a collaborator with Jack Daniel’s Mast Distiller Chris Fletcher.

Phillips previously worked for Daniel’s as an instrumental quality-control worker, and most recently as a distillery lead operator.

In a historically male-dominated field, Phillips said she is proud to be paving the way for others after her.

Making Tennessee Whiskey has been my life’s passion, and I am grateful to be able to inspire a new generation of women to follow in my footsteps.

Phillips comes from a long line of family who has worked for Daniel’s distillery. Born in Lynchburg, TN, dozens of her family played pivotal roles and left their legacy at Jack Daniel’s.

Master distiller Chris Fletcher said, “Lexie brings a deep knowledge of distillery history and a natural talent for whiskey-making to her new position. She represents the future of our craft, and I am thrilled to now have her by my side as we work together to ensure the highest character and quality of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.”

A true Tennessean, Phillips received her agricultural science degree from Middle Tennessee State University and lives in Estill Springs with her husband who also works for Daniel’s.

