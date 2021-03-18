Surveillance shows Amazon driver suspected of stealing from baby shrine

Regional News

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A Sacramento County family says an Amazon driver stole from a shrine honoring a baby in their front yard.

Surveillance video shows what looks like an average Amazon delivery. A truck rounds a corner near Calvine Road and Highway 99 and looks ready to drop off a package, but leaves the truck empty-handed.

A different camera angle shows the driver walking to a family’s front door, crouching down next to the baby shrine, and seconds later running back with balloons and gifts in hand.

“How do you even explain that? What were you doing – taking the balloons to your girlfriend? It doesn’t get any lower than that,” said one neighbor in the area.

Many are wondering who could do such a thing.

“It’s unacceptable – it’s unethical. It’s downright heartbreaking,” said Adrina Thomas, who also lives in the area.

But this Amazon driver didn’t stop just once, video shows the driver came back minutes later for more.

“As neighbors, we need to look out for each other,” Thomas said.

The community is now on high alert after the driver was seen getting away, and yet to be caught. The family this happened to says they filed a police report, and now hope for answers from Amazon, wondering how someone the company employs could be caught on camera stealing from a sentimental shrine.

The family says they did get a $50 credit from the company, but Amazon hasn’t addressed the video. When CBS13 reached out to Amazon, they told us they were looking into the matter.

