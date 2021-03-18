Tow truck driver suspected of stealing cars

Regional News

FULLERTON, California (KCAL/KCBS) — An Orange County businessman is coming forward to share video of a person using a tow truck to allegedly steal cars.

Angel Lugo said the suspect took his work van. It took just 10 seconds Saturday for the van to be hooked up and stolen.

Security video shows the suspect peeking inside the van in Fullerton. Lugo said there were thousands of dollars of equipment inside, which is all gone.

In the video, the driver is dressed in a reflective vest that looks legitimate, but there are a few key things missing on the tow truck: it has no license plate or markings and there is no company name on the truck.

“The dispatcher when she talked to me said this is organized,” said Lugo.

Fullerton police need the public’s help finding the thief. Officers said a BMW was stolen by the same tow truck but was later recovered.

