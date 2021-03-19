Breaking and entering suspect turns out to be critter in search of a snack

Regional News

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — Greenville Police were sent to check on a report of a possible breaking and entering off Mulberry Lane.

Officials said the caller believed someone was pulling on her back door handle in an attempt to get into the house..

Officers arrived on the scene and quickly located the suspect hiding in a bag of trash.

“After a fierce round of questioning, it was determined Frank the opossum was simply trying to get a snack,” GPD officials said in a Facebook post.

They said the opossum was informed of his rights and released back into the wild.

