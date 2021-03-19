Chiefs fan receives notice of ordinance violation for Mahomes mural

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — A Chiefs fan was shocked to receive a letter telling him to remove a mural of Patrick Mahomes from his home or face possible fines.

A letter from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas said Chris Chancey has until March 31 to remove or paint over the mural. If he doesn’t, he could receive a summons and potentially face fines from $100-$1,500.

On Thursday, Chris Chancey showed KCTV5 News one of his recent paintings on a large canvas. He says he plans to keep painting no matter what becomes of his mural. “It’s been fun. It’s been a blast,” Chancey said about his passion for creating. “I’ve got a gallery that carries my work down in the Crossroads.”

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Chancey decided last October to spend 60 hours creating a 13-foot by 9-foot tribute to the team and the city. He used house paint to paint the mural on the side of his home near Donahoo Road and 123rd Street in KCK.

“Everything’s been positive ever since it went up. The neighbors love it. The neighborhood kids love it,” Chancey said. “If they have people over, I usually have people come into the yard and maybe snap a few pictures and ask me some questions. It’s fun.”

When he received a Chapter 27 of the Code of Ordinances violation notice, he was surprised. A Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas spokesperson said they have not received a formal complaint about the mural.

“That is interesting news,” Chancey said when KCTV5 told him there had not been a formal complaint. “My initial reaction was, ‘No, I’m not doing anything. It’s my house, my artwork.’ But then, levelheadedness took over and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I should reach out to some people that may know better than I.'”

A Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas spokesperson sent a written statement to KCTV5 News that said: “Fans can all agree this Chiefs mural is awesome! Unfortunately, murals, including awesome ones like this, are not allowed in residential (R1) areas per the City’s Code of Ordinances.”

“It feels like a backhanded compliment. Wow,” Chancey said about the statement. “It’s a mural. It’s art. I don’t have an HOA here. I don’t have any problems with my neighbors here.”

Chancey says a fellow Chiefs fan has reached out offering to remove the mural, which will include removing the siding it is painted on. “There’s a gentleman that has been teasing me for a month or two that he wants to come over rip it off the side of my house and keep it for himself,” Chancey said. “He’s going to send out a crew next week to start working on taking it off and replacing it.”

On Thursday, Chancey said if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, he may have to paint another mural. KCTV5 News asked him to let us know if the Chiefs fan does remove the current mural next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.