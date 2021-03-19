Modern-day miracle as 2 men find kidnapped baby girl

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It’s a modern-day miracle.

“I’m very blessed that God has put Royalty and her mother back together,” said Donnie Howell. “My window was down, no music was playing, I got about right there to the cone, and she was screaming.”

After hours of separation, kidnapped 1-year-old Royalty Grisby was reunited with her mother Thursday afternoon.

“The cop just opened the door and she just grabbed her up and started hugging her,” said Michael Thomas who together with Donnie came to help search for Royalty.

Donnie Howell and Michael Thomas ditched their day plans to do some good.

“Like I have a younger niece, Brooklyn, so it like touches my heart to even come out here to help,” said Donnie.

Feeling Royalty’s mother’s pain, they drove an hour from Hampton to help search for the missing little girl. As they say, it was by divine intervention, they heard her cries on their last pass down Stoneleigh Hill Rd.

“I knew when she screamed I just felt like god was telling me that was her so I stormed up to the porch and I seen her crying and then once I got close enough to where she knew she was safe, like the tears was just gone, it was like she almost wanted to smile of joy, you know it was a heartwarming moment,” said Donnie.

The lady who owned the house had no idea.

“I almost fainted I couldn’t believe that it landed on my step,” said Anna Henderson.

The two men’s story sounded almost too good to be true.

“They didn’t believe us originally I would say in a sense because the stories wild,” said Donnie.

After hours of questioning by police, both of the men were released.

“When they questioned us at the station and all that, they knew, they knew that it was true, there’s good people out there that’s willing to sacrifice and help,” said Donnie.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.