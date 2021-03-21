‘It’s something I’m proud of’: Mobile County USPS employee picks up fallen American flag while out on delivery

Regional News

IRVINGTON, Alabama (WALA) — It is a postal carrier’s job to deliver mail, but this week a Mobile County post office employee delivered a message of patriotism with a simple act.

“My flag was actually laying on the ground and I saw the USPS worker walking in the yard and I was like maybe she has some mail for the house or something, well she actually picked it up,” said Jayvien “Lee” Banks.

It happened Wednesday morning when Banks was at work across the Bay. He was not there to witness it, but his camera captured it all.

As Kerisa Covas got out of her post office vehicle, walked up to the flag and began rolling it up before placing it by the door.

“It was amazing,” Banks said. “Nowadays you don’t see a lot of people doing simple stuff just like that or good deeds.”

“We live in America and that stands for the U.S. and it stands for our country and it’s something I’m proud of,” Covas said.

Without a thought for who was watching it was simply just another day on job for Covas, a two-and-a-half-year post office employee.

“Myself and several of my family members have all been in the military and myself and my father have both been police officers and so the American flag is just something that we all stand for,” she said.

A patriotic act delivered right to an Irvington front door.

“I would definitely do it again,” Covas said. “To me it was just a common courtesy. If he would have been at home I’m sure he would have immediately went out there and picked it up.”

The bracket is now fixed and the flag is flying again.

Banks is thankful for the lesson learned.

“If there were a lot more people like her in the world, the world would be a greater place,” he said.

