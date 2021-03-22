Cops arrest man they say was passed out in stolen car

Regional News

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 58-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning in northeast Portland after police said he was found in a stolen car with a gun and several dugs.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to check the welfare of a person who was reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car in a parking lot near Northeast Wasco Street and Northeast Grand Avenue.

PPB said the officers found a man still passed out in the driver seat at the scene. They also saw a pistol on the front passenger seat in plain sight.

The man, identified as Robert Marshall Chambers, was taken into custody.

According to PPB, an investigation revealed Chambers was in possession of more than 27 pounds of marijuana, more than 11 grams of meth and about 1.5 grams of heroin.

Officers seized the drugs and other evidence, including the loaded gun and stolen car.

Additionally, Chambers had stolen other property that officers returned to the rightful owners, police said. PPB did not report what those items were.

Chambers faces charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, distributing a controlled substance — heroin, distributing a controlled substance — methamphetamine, and distributing a controlled substance — over 8 pounds of marijuana in a public place.

