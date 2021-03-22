Shooting at bar takes life of innocent bystander

Regional News

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Hinds County deputies are investigating a deadly shootout outside M-Bar Sports Grill that killed a 30-year-old bystander.

The Hinds County Sheriff Department responded to a call about shots being fired in the parking lot. According to Captain Tyree Jones, the shooting began as a fight between multiple people.

“At least more than one individuals produced handguns and what we believe a rifle as well, and began firing several shots into the parking lot,” said Jones.

Deputies have reported that multiple shots were fired from a parking lot across the street towards the club.

“We do believe that a white SUV was at an adjacent street on the side of M-Bar near the home décor store. At least one individual fired several shots from that vehicle towards the M-Bar club as well,” said Jones.

Police identified the innocent bystander who was shot and killed during the altercation as Christopher Moncure, 30. Moncure was shot at least once in the upper torso and was later pronounced dead.

“He was attempting to get cover due to the gunshots that were being fired. He appeared to be an innocent bystander that just got caught in the hail of gunfire in the parking lot and he lost his life as a result of it,” said Jones.

This will make the second shooting that the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has had to investigate at the M-Bar.

“I can tell you that it is some concern due to the violence that has occurred at this location,” said Jones.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and have asked for the public’s help to identify the people involved.

