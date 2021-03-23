Families struggling during pandemic start to get back on feet

Regional News

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — Stimulus checks and the return of Spring break are starting to pay off in Baldwin County.

Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort has been helping fill gaps for Baldwin County families who have taken a hit during the pandemic, giving away nearly triple their usual amount of groceries last year, and helping tens of thousands of families.

Prodisee Pantry was at it again Tuesday morning at their weekly food distribution.

After a year of record numbers, they say they’re starting to finally see a light at the end of the tunnel as more families start to get back on their feet.

“Hours are expanding at local restaurants, we’re starting to see the economy pick back up, which is a really positive sign for our families, that have been working paycheck to paycheck and the extra stimulus money, and also its spring. We just all feel better, we’re out and about,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.

Prodisee Pantry is still ready to keep operating at the level they have been since this time last year.

They say its thanks to the donations, labor, time, and prayers of Baldwin County.

Prodisee Pantry gives away roughly 20-30 tons of groceries per week at their distributions.

