Sheriff: Postal worker finds 2 bodies with gunshot wounds

FAIR OAKS, California (KCRA) — Deputies are investigating after a postal worker found two bodies with apparent gunshot wounds in the Fair Oaks area Monday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dispatchers got a call from a supervisor around 10:20 a.m. saying one of his postal workers delivering mail in the 5100 block of Rabaneck Way spotted two unresponsive people, the sheriff’s office said. Both were lying in the driveway with a lot of blood visible.

The victims were a man and women believed to have known each other, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies Monday afternoon obtained a warrant to search the home where the bodies were found.

It is unknown how the shooting happened, or if anyone else was involved.

