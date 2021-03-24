Disney testing facial recognition tech for park entry

Regional News

ORLANDO (WFOR) — Disney is testing facial recognition technology.

A company blog reports the park is testing the feature for guests.

According to the blog, the technology captures an image of a guest’s face, converting that picture into a unique number. That number is then linked to a guest’s MagicBand or park admission.

The company notes that guests must take off any hats, visors or sunglasses before approaching the facial recognition test zone. However, face coverings must remain on at all times.

Disney officials said the move comes in an effort to integrate more touch-free features throughout the park.

The facial recognition entry is optional, and tests are ongoing throughout the park.

If you’re worried about data security, Disney said the images captured will only be stored for 30 days.

