13-year-old poet Melody Ilesanmi to become a published author
CHICAGO (WBBM) — March is Women’s History Month and this morning we’re introducing you to a 13-year-old poet from Calumet City who is on her way to becoming a published author.
Through the power of her pen, Melody Ilesanmi has written on a number of topics, which includes honoring front-line workers.
Melody discovered her love of poetry in third grade.
Her proud father tells us the eighth grader is a straight-A student and still found the time to write a poem for him, as he battled cancer.
Melody will soon have her work published in a book with other young poets.
