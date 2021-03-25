Bitten by shark, boy, 9, enjoys positive sea life experience at aquarium

Regional News

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Minnesota boy who was bitten by a shark in Miami Beach was treated to a day at the Miami Seaquarium on Wednesday.

Jay Weiskopf, 9, and his family were visiting South Florida when he was bitten on the shoulder while body surfing with his mom at the beach.

Jay required surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He got to experience a positive interaction with sea life, where he met Flipper and he even got to pet the sea mammal.

His mom, Kristine, said that they were happy to spend a good day while staying down here in South Florida.

“It’s so much fun,” said Jay, who got to hug Flipper during his visit.

His parents said it was a day he won’t soon forget.

