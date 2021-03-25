Man wins $1M St. Patrick’s Day Raffle three months after winning $150K from scratch-it ticket

Regional News

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A man from Vancouver is the big winner in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Raffle.

Joshua Park became the raffle’s newest $1 million winner when he claimed his prize at the Oregon Lottery headquarters on Tuesday.

The Oregon Lottery says Park purchased 20 raffle tickets since early January when the 2021 raffle tickets went on sale.

“I started checking my tickets with the Lottery’s app the morning the winning numbers came out,” said Park. “I was hoping to win a $100 or $500 prize. When I scanned the winning ticket and it said I’d won $1 million, it was pretty unbelievable.”

This is not the first time Park has won a big prize playing Oregon Lottery games.

Before winning the raffle prize, Park claimed a $150,000 “Holiday Party” scratch-it prize on Dec. 24, 2020.

Park’s winning raffle ticket was purchases at the Holgate Market on Southeast 112th Avenue in Portland.

A total of 1,801 winning numbers were drawn for the raffle, including 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.

To check winning raffle numbers, people can use the lottery’s smart phone app, go to oregonlottery.org/jackpot/raffle, or visit a participating Oregon Lottery retail location.

