South Jersey Woman recounts dog being attacked by police K9: ‘Shaking him around like a chew toy’

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (KYW) — A South Jersey mother is opening up about a frightening attack on her Yorkie. She says a police dog left her dog badly injured and now very anxious.

“Our adoption story was pretty unique. Somebody found me in a Walmart shopping center,” dog owner Christina Ginchereau said.

Charley was already a nervous pup. He was adopted four months ago by a single mother and her daughter. But the 2-year-old Yorkie’s anxiety heightened after he was attacked on his property by his neighbor’s dog, a Glassboro police K9.

“I heard Colton yell no. Then, all of a sudden, next thing I knew his dog had my dog in his mouth and was shaking him around like a chew toy. I didn’t know what to do, I just stood there screaming. He finally let go after like 30 seconds,” Megan Ginchereau said.

On Feb. 2, Charley was rushed to the vet for emergency surgery. He suffered four broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Charley’s owner says the police department handled the medical bills, but we’re told this isn’t the first incident officer Loki has become aggressive.

“I was leaving my other neighbor’s house in the backyard and Loki came running at me, and I ran back in the fence and closed it,” Christina Ginchereau said.

Christina says the K9 is currently being evaluated, but she is concerned he will return back to the handler and no longer feels safe in her Franklinville home.

“I asked the police department to, at minimum, put a fence around my property, if that happens so we can at least be safe, and that was denied,” Christina Ginchereau said.

K9 Loki is relatively new to the Glassboro police force. Patrol Officer Colton Gemenden just graduated from the K9 Training Academy with his partner Loki back in January of 2020.

“I feel bad that the dog was taken from his home, but I also don’t want that to happen to my dog again,” Megan Ginchereau said.

Christina says she just wants to feel safe in her own home again.

A GoFundMe was created to pay for the fence that the police department allegedly declined to pay for.

We have yet to hear back from Glassboro Police.

