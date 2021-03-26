Nearly $10,000 offered in rewards for information on bald eagle shooting death

Regional News

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two organizations are offering nearly $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle in Lake County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee River and Wildlife Agency (TWRA) said the bald eagle was found killed on Club House Road on March 20. They are offering $4,500 for information leading to an arrest.

As TWRA investigates, a wildlife group in North Carolina called ‘The Poacher Strike Force’ is adding an addition $5,000 for information to help figure out what happened.

Bald eagles are protected by multiple federal laws and violators can faces a fine of $100,000, imprisonment for on year, and be charged with a felony.

