State Police seek man accused of escaping two vehicle pursuits in 8-hour span

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — State Police are searching for a Dauphin County man who allegedly escaped from two police pursuits in an eight-hour span Thursday and overnight.

Gregory Allen Daniels is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to State Police in Lykens. He is accused of leading troopers on two vehicle pursuits and escaping each time, police say.

The first incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. on the 200 block of East Market St. in Williamstown Borough, police say. Troopers dispatched to the report of a criminal trespass case were advised that Daniels had gained access to a vacant property in the area and was driving a stolen vehicle from South Carolina.

Responding troopers observed Daniels sitting in the allegedly stolen vehicle, and attempted to take him into custody.

But Daniels allegedly ignored verbal commands to exit the vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed, police say. He led police on a chase into Weiser State Forest, where he allegedly exited his vehicle and fled into a wooded area, eluding his pursuers, according to police.

A handgun, which Daniels did not lawfully possess, was located at the scene and taken into evidence, police say.

Shortly after midnight, police say, a school van was reported stolen from Williams Valley School District. Responding officers observed Daniels in the van, which he allegedly drove into another vehicle head-on and then intentionally struck a second vehicle from the rear, according to police.

He then fled from the scene in the van, police say.

The van was recovered at about 7:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Lukes Trail and Lykens Road, according to police.

Daniels has not been located.

