Jackie Robinson artwork damaged in delivery

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A tribute to Major League Baseball legend Jackie Robinson was damaged during delivery to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Director Bob Kendrick posted the damaged artwork on Twitter.

“Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles! The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit! We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable!”

Fed Ex’s customer service responded in a Tweet.

Robinson is well known nationally as the man who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

Less known, perhaps out of Kansas City, was Robinson’s short stop with the Kansas City Monarchs.

He played one year for the Monarchs in 1945.

