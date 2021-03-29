Electric scooters to arrive in Wauwatosa beginning April 5

Regional News

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Wauwatosa will soon be home to Bird electric scooters.

Around 150 scooters are expected to start arriving the first week in April. People can use them through a smartphone app.

“The scooters are meant to be used on bike lanes, multi-use paths and roadways,” Wauwatosa Director of Public Works David Simpson said. “Our residents really wanted the city to work on reducing traffic congestion and so having these types of tools in place, we feel is a great step in the right direction.”

Riders, who must be at least 18-year-old will pay by the minute.

One man tells CBS 58 he’s interested in using them.

“I think using a scooter would be a fun, less physically taxing activity than biking in the hot weather,” Noah Barrientos said.

However, the city realizes everyone might not be on board.

“We understand the concerns and are hopeful that we can work through any issues that we do encounter,” Simpson said.

The scooters will be available year-round. Unlike in large cities, people won’t take them home to charge, but instead Bird employees will be responsible.

Bird scooters were part of a 2019 pilot study in Milwaukee. It was recommended to do another study in 2021.

