First-in-the-nation COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit deployed

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A first-in-the-nation COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit was deployed in Connecticut on Monday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said it belongs to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

A news conference kicked it off at 11 a.m. Monday at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

The zoo is the spot for its first clinic.

Lamont said Connecticut was selected by FEMA to be the first state in the country to receive one of the units, which consists of two mobile trailers.

It will be on loan to the state for the next 60 days and it will be deployed to targeted communities based on the social vulnerability index.

Staffing for the MVU will be provided by UConn Health, Griffin Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Trinity Health of New England. The sites will also be supported by the Connecticut National Guard and municipal partners for non-clinical staffing.

