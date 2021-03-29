Man targeted store clerk in attempted stabbing because he believed she was Mexican, officials say

Regional News

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WCBS) — Officials say a New Jersey man is facing attempted murder and bias charges after trying to stab a woman because he believed she was Mexican.

The incident happened inside a grocery store on Main Avenue near West First Street in Clifton.

According to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office, 24-year-old Shairo Gil, of Clifton, walked into the store, approached a clerk, suddenly pulled out a knife and tried to stab the woman in the chest.

The prosecutor’s office says their investigation revealed Gil was “purposely targeting any individual of Mexican descent, and that he chose the victim because he believed her to be of Mexican descent.”

Gil was arrested Saturday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and bias intimidation.

