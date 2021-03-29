Search resumes for missing ISU student in boating incident

Regional News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowa State University has confirmed five students were involved in a boating accident Sunday morning. One has been found dead and one remains missing.

The search for the missing student resumed Monday morning.

Authorities were called to Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County and confirmed with KCCI that the dive team was also present.

The lake sits in southern Hamilton County between Jewell and Story City.

Iowa State University spokesperson Angie Hunt confirmed members of the Iowa State Crew Club were practicing on the lake when the boat capsized. Three of the five students were rescued.

The dive team located the body of one student and is still searching for the last student.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement:

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake. At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time. On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said the names of the individuals will not be released for the family’s privacy.

