Man fatally shoots neighbor who was arguing with his girlfriend | Caught on camera

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A confrontation that took place right before a man was fatally shot in South City Friday was caught on camera.

Craig Williams, 23, was shot in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Friday evening. Williams was arguing with his girlfriend before a neighbor armed with a handgun stepped in and shot him. But Williams’ friends say there was no reason for the neighbor to use deadly force.

A video recorded from across the street shows the moments leading up to the shooting. Friends of Williams, Daniel Calmese and Michael Atkins, say Williams was arguing with his girlfriend, Melissa. Her family members were on the scene and Atkins says they were telling others from the neighborhood not to get involved.

“There were several people out there with Craig saying, ‘Hey, you can go back in the house,” Atkins said.

After the man identified as a neighbor tells Williams to leave, you see him take a position behind a nearby car.

“When Craig walked into that street, you saw that man lock eyes with Craig, he wanted to follow him. When Crag walked into that street, he walked in front of the car, then came back. He wanted to find a better shot to find Craig, that’s what his idea was,” said Calmese.

News 4 went to the home of person believed to be the shooter, but nobody answered the door. Calmese and Atkins dispute news reports that Williams was choking Melissa and that the neighbor had no choice but to fire shots. Both Calmese and Atkins say Williams was a gun owner but was not a threat when he was shot and killed.

“Even in the video, you can see my friend Craig walking away and you can see the man still following him walking around the car and got in the position like he wanted to…” said Atkins.

Melissa is pregnant with Williams’ child. Their baby boy is expected to be born in the next couple of weeks.

