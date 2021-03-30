Roofing company pitching in as community works to repair little league fields

Regional News

ST. CHARLES, Michigan (WNEM) — As communities work to restore a sense of normalcy after a year of the pandemic, one town is trying to bring back a lost tradition. Little League Baseball.

After years of the ballpark going untouched, a number of parts have fallen in disrepair. A local company is helping the community round the bases to its goal of summer-time fun.

It’s a grand slam for mid-Michigan roofing and construction company Aboveboard. They fixed the dugout roofs at the St. Charles ballpark Monday morning at no cost, donating the materials and labor.

“We think it’s important that we get back to some normal. Being with the COVID, the kids are anxious to get back out and we’re here to help,” Steve Menzel from Aboveboard said.

It’s the only park in town and the company was asked to bid on the work but instead aboveboard, going above and beyond, donating the work to benefit their community.

“Today we’re going to be replacing all the shingles on the dugouts. They were in bad need. They were in rough shape,” Menzel said.

St. Charles hasn’t had a little league in years, but this will certainly stack the odds in favor of its return.

“There was a time when I remember this park from front to back full of cars, kids playing little league, guys playing softball,” said resident Sam Mayer, “That’s gone away in the last few years and we want to bring that back.”

Aboveboard is also donating a fix for the Saginaw Township Little League field, the home of the Sam Merrill Pavilion. When TV5 first met them last year, they were raising the roof and then putting a new one down as those dugouts got a much-needed makeover. Aboveboard repaired all 10 dugouts on the league’s five baseball fields, totaling an estimated $8,000 in parts and labor.

“We do a job like this for the kids, our community. It’s important, kids got to be kids,” Menzel said.

The company more than willing to help the kids and their league, even planning to sponsor a team or two this season.

