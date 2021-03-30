Texas trooper Chad Walker, shot Friday, remains on life support until organs can be donated

Regional News

AUSTIN, Texas (KTVT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety shared somber news on Monday afternoon, March 29.

Trooper Chad Walker who was shot Friday night, March 26, will not survive his injuries.

The DPS tweeted out the following statement Monday:

“After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side.”

The suspect DeArthur Pinson, 37, ran off after the shooting and later killed himself, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said Saturday, according to the Mclennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Walker was stopping to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.

Walker had not come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when the gunman, identified as Pinson got out of the disabled vehicle and opened fire, Snyder said.

