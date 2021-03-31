CDC warning of 4th surge and man refused entry for not wearing a mask

Regional News

ATLANTA (WGCL) — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is warning of ‘impending doom’ referring to a possible fourth surge in coronavirus cases.

“Right now I’m scared,” said Dr. Walensky

Latest numbers from across the country show a 10 percent increase in cases to 57,000 a day.

“It is still a highly contagious virus, much more so than influenza, and it has become increasingly contagious as it has muted,” said Dr. Robin Dretler an infectious disease specialist.

Still as experts warn against dropping our guard those who have believed from the start masks and restrictions are unnecessary are continuing their fight against the push.

An unmasked Georgia man was denied access to an Athens-Clarke courthouse, something he says is unlawful given the governor’s executive order which exempts people who have a bona fide reason not to wear a mask.

“On a religious level I believe that the mask is a symbol of evil it is basically in my opinion worshiping Satan,” said Kilgore Rand who was refused entry into the courthouse.

Spring Break is also one of the reasons experts are saying we are seeing a surge in cases, and warning that the virus should not be taken lightly among young adults.

“For example last week a 22-year-old pregnant women, 26 weeks pregnant, she was really sick and she ended up on dexamethasone and did improve and went but there were a few days where things were looking very risky,” said Dr. Dretler.

With states easing restrictions doctors are asking everyone not to drop the ball at the 5-yard-line and mask up, the community also jumping onboard.

“Even if I have less of a chance of getting it or spreading it, I still thinking supporting the cause and each other is important,” said a Georgia Tech student.

