Good deed caught on camera in Susquehanna County

HALLSTEAD, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Kyle Falkenberg grew up in Susquehanna County and just recently moved into his house along Susquehanna Avenue.

Like many homeowners, he wanted to protect his home and property so he installed surveillance cameras.

“I hate to say it but you’re usually looking out for people doing stuff they shouldn’t be on your property,” Falkenberg said.

Falkenberg says he checks his cameras often.

On Sunday afternoon he saw a man adjusting his American flag that had gotten caught up in the flag pole.

“What really put the icing on the cake he turned around and looked at the flag and saluted it, and I just thought that was just great, you know, I mean it’s not something you see every day, definitely made my day,” Falkenberg said.

He says his camera on the sidewalk catches a lot of things, this was something unexpected.

“Really kind of restores your faith in humanity to know that you know neighbors are looking out for each other and even something as simple as fixing your flag, you know, just, just a good deed and I appreciate what he did,” Falkenberg said.

Falkenberg says he flies the American flag proudly, in honor of those who have served or died for our country.

“It’s something that should be shown respect, and for that gentleman to come over and give us some attention really meant a lot to me,” he added.

Falkenberg recently learned the name of the man who fixed his flag and hopes to thank him in person for his act of kindness and patriotism.

