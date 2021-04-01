A charity announces their plan to produce zero waste at this year’s event

Regional News

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WHNS) — South Carolina Charities, In. (SCCI) is teaming up with Univar solutions to create a program to send zero waste to the landfill at the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by Synnex Corporation.

Tournament officials say that this program is part of a three-year plan for the BMW Charity Pro-AM to achieve Golf Environmental Organization certification. This certification is an initiative led by the GEO Foundation, an international non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainability in and through golf.

According to tournament officials, people attending the tournament will see significant changes onsite. These changes include an increased number of waste receptacles, recyclable and biodegradable food and beverage packaging, and reusable mesh signage. Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley are also working with local food distribution companies to source as many local food options as they can.

A corporate apparel supplier and certified women-owned business from the upstate, Signature, will create golf shoe bags made from repurposed garment and tournament signage material.

Manager of government and community relations at BMW Manufacturing and secretary/treasurer of South Carolina Charities Inc, Max Metcalf, said in a press release, “BMW Manufacturing is proud to support the BMW Charity Pro-Am and the new sustainability measures they will be implementing this year, as they align with our ongoing commitment to sustainability across the Upstate. We are pleased to have the support of the City of Greenville, Keep Greenville County Beautiful, and PalmettoPride as we work to make an impact while helping set the precedent for sustainable sporting activities in the Upstate.”

The City of Greenville and Keep Greenville County Beautiful will both support the tournament’s efforts according to tournament officials. The event will also receive the Litter Prevention Grant from Palmetto Pride.

Univar Solutions will be working with the tournament to supply all of the trash collection and hauling from the event. Blue Strike Environmental will have a team to weigh and sort the waste before it is hauled away.

