Family calls for transparency from Sheriff’s Office, CCC after death of inmate

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and coroner John Prime released more information Wednesday on the death of Casey Simpson, a Caddo Correctional Center inmate earlier this month. But Simpson’s family says they want more transparency from those involved in the investigation.

“I can only imagine my son trying to reach out to his mother for help,” said Laura Sabbath, Simpson’s mother. “I couldn’t help my son.”

Two weeks after Simpson’s death, Sabbath said she’s still waiting for answers. Not just for herself, but also for her two young grandchildren.

“My son had two babies,” said Sabbath, with her granddaughter on her lap. “They’re left without a father. A father that adored his children, and his children adored him. It hurts, I’m so hurt.”

Simpsons was eight months into a sentence for obstruction of justice when he was found unresponsive in his cell on March 16.. When attempts to revive him didn’t work, he was taken to the hospital. Sabbath said she got a call that afternoon telling her to get to the hospital. But once she got there, she said she had to wait for hours before a deputy finally told her Simpson had died. Simpson was taken to the hospital around 12:45 p.m. and died around 4:10 p.m., according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I was promised over five times that they would do a thorough investigation, and that I will be informed of what’s going on, Sabbath said. “But I haven’t heard from anyone.”

Wednesday, Caddo Parish coroner John Prime issued a statement, saying the preliminary autopsy results are consistent with natural causes and there was “no evidence of trauma.” Sabbath acknowledged Simpson had a medical condition, though she declined to elaborate further. She said Caddo Correctional Center staff were aware of it. The sheriff’s office indicated Simpson had refused to take his prescription medication on more than 100 occasions since he was booked into jail last July. But the sheriff’s office did not release any other details about Simpson’s medical condition, citing federal HIPAA laws.

“Ironically, in our quest to follow the law and protect the privacy of Mr. Simpson, the Sheriff’s Office is left unprotected from unfounded claims of inaction,” said Sheriff Steve Prator in a statement. “But we are very sorry for the Simpson family’s loss and we offer our most sincere condolences.”

Sabbath doesn’t think she’s hearing the whole story, especially since she was told there’s video of what happened.

“I would love to see the video,” said Sabbath. “I would love to see what they see. I want to know what they know already. They’ve had two weeks to investigate. This didn’t just happen.”

“They said they have several hundred cameras, so we want to be able to see the several hundred cameras they have, and see a time lapse,” said activist Breka Peoples, founder of The Peoples Promise. “She’s just asking for answers.”

Sabbath also disputes a recent report that claimed she is taking legal action. For now, she said she hasn’t discussed it. Final autopsy results, including toxicology, will be available in about two to three weeks, according to Prime. Next week, the Caddo Parish Commission will consider a resolution, according to Nation of Islam activist Marvin Muhammad. The proposed resolution will ask for an internal investigation and to set up a citizen review board to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We’ve got to stick together,” said Sabbath. “This is not a black thing. This is Shreveport, Louisiana. This is a whole community of people.”

