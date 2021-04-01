Police arrest suspect after he fired shots in his home, hid in neighbor’s garage

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

TIGARD, Oregon (KPTV) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he was found in his neighbor’s garage after he fired gunshots in his own home.

According to the Tigard Police Department, dispatch received a report around 3:30 a.m. about 15 to 20 gunshots heard in the 6800 block of Southwest Pine Street.

At the scene, officers found the armed suspect in his neighbor’s garage. TPD said officers learned the man came to the neighbor’s home in the middle of the night and made statements that led officers to believe he had been involved in a shooting.

It was determined that the man had fired shots inside his own home. Officers said the front door of the man’s house was damaged from gunfire and there were shell casings and bullet holes in the home.

TTPD told FOX 12 that the suspect was initially uncooperative when located. Officers eventually convinced him to come out of the garage without his gun and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Michael Cornish, was booked into the Washington County Jail.

He faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Police said appeared Cornish was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.