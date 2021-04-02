Child, age 8, dead after finding gun in family member’s vehicle

Regional News

GREENVILLE, Pitt County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A child is dead after investigators said he found a gun in a family member’s parked car Wednesday evening.

Greenville Police said the gun discharged while the child, age 8, was handling the weapon and he was shot in the abdomen.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, but officials said he died from his injuries early Thursday morning.

Those who knew the boy well say he was a bright light, and his family hopes to use his memory to spread the message of gun safety.

“He was a very respectable little guy, real sweet,” said Alice Bradley.

“He was one in a million, he was just special.”

Catherine Newton lives on Van Dyke Street where the incident took place and says the boy was family.

“We are going to just trust in God, hold onto God’s unchanging hand,” she said. “We know God don’t make no mistakes, and we know, I know and have faith. God is going to take us through it.”

She says she doesn’t want another family to ever have to experience the type of pain she feels.

“Just be careful; please, please, put your weapons up,” she stressed. “Take care of our children. “

GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter says the best way to avoid a tragedy like this is to secure and lock firearms.

“Something as simple as, if you’re going to use a glovebox make sure it’s locked,” she explained. “There are a lot of safes that are made, some that are even able to be installed in a car, if that’s where you intend to keep your firearm.”

She says it’s also important for families to talk to their children about what to do if they see a gun.

“Contact an adult immediately, don’t handle it yourself,” she said. “There’s so many very realistic-looking toy guns on the market as well, and it can be hard to decipher what’s real and what’s not.”

Now, those who knew the 8-year-old will cherish his memory.

“It’s sad we gotta bury ours, but we are trying to save someone else… please be responsible,” said Demetrius Johnson.”

And, use his life to keep another family from enduring this kind of loss.

“Tragedy can happen at any moment, at any time, this is a wake-up call to everyone, not just our family,” Johnson added.

The child’s name has not been released, and while the incident is still under investigation, at this time GPD said, “it appears to have been a tragic accident.” The family asks that people keep them in their prayers in the days ahead.

