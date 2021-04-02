Man dies in front yard shooting

Regional News

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) — A man died early Thursday after he was shot during a confrontation outside a home in west Dickinson.

Doorbell video showed a confrontation between the victim and the shooter, according to Dickinson police.

Dispatchers received several calls about gunfire in the 1500 block of Deats Road around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the groin area when they arrived, police said.

The man was taken to Clear Lake Hospital where he later died.

It wasn’t clear what led to the confrontation and no suspect description was immediately released.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

