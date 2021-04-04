Suspect arrested after shooting victim with paintball gun, threatening park rangers with ax

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A suspect was arrested for threatening Park Rangers with an ax and shooting a paintball gun at another person in downtown Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.

At 10:00 a.m., a person had walked into the Central Precinct and reported being shot by a suspect with a paintball gun as he rode his bicycle in Chapman Square Park, near the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. The suspect fired several more rounds at him before running away. The victim suffered a minor injury.

Officers found and arrested Randy A. Graves and seized a paintball gun, ax and stun gun.

Park Rangers at the scene told police that they had approached a group at about 9:00 a.m. to pass out flyers letting them know about an upcoming park closure for restoration work. Graves threatened to kill them and followed them as they tried to get away.

About 45 minutes later, another park ranger team responded to a fire burning at the park and requested police assistance. Graves pulled out an ax and threatened to kill the park rangers if they didn’t leave.

Graves was booked into the Multnomah County Jail with seven counts of menacing, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, seven counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, seven counts of reckless endangering, three counts of city code possession of a weapon in a park.

