Three people killed in collision with train

NEAR KINGMAN, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Three people were killed after two cars were hit by a train in far northwestern Arizona.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Golden Valley, which is near Kingman, Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area after getting reports that two vehicles had been struck by a train. Three people inside those cars were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the two vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing, waiting for a passing eastbound train. Once the eastbound train passed, the cars began to cross the intersection, not noticing that a westbound train was approaching, sheriff’s officials say. Both vehicles were hit by the westbound train.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the accident.

