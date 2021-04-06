About 25 gallons of sewage from private system overflows into tributary

Regional News

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Sewage from a privately-owned system overflowed into a tributary of Fanno Creek on Monday, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

At about 4:30 p.m., city crews responded to a sewage release in the 7900 block of Southwest 40th Avenue. BES said the release was stopped within the hour.

According to BES, about 25 gallons of sewage overflowed from a maintenance access hole on the property’s parking lot, through a private storm system, and to a small creek that flows through a steep, forested edge of Gabriel Park and to Fanno Creek.

BES said this is the second release at SW 40th Avenue location this year. The cause is not known at this time.

Warning signs have been posted in the parking lot.

Due to the possibility of elevated levels of bacteria in the water, BES is asking to public to avoid contact with the creek around and downstream of Southwest Multnomah Boulevard and Southwest 45th Avenue.

