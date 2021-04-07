Man sentenced to 204 years for sexually abusing two young girls

Regional News

LINN COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a man was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of 22 counts of sex abuse-related crimes.

Michael Ray Long, 37, from Junction City, was convicted for sexually abusing two young girls when they were eight and twelve years old. He was sentenced to 204 years in jail for multiple charges against the two children including 10 counts of sex abuse in the first degree.

The sheriff’s office says Long was arrested on the crimes in October 2020 after an investigation into reports of inappropriate Facebook conversations with a 12-year-old girl. An investigation revealed the second, younger victim who disclosed she had been sexually abused by Long.

Linn County detectives believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information about Michael Ray Long to contact Detective Tracy White at 541-917-6652.

