Students, staff celebrate cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Students and staff at the Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School celebrated their cafeteria manager Ms. Yanet Lopez.

This week, she passed her test to become a U.S. citizen. Chanting “USA, USA,” the children lined up the hallway to celebrate Lopez’ accomplishment.

“Every morning, Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh, she always starts the day with a positive message! I am so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test! We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the U.S. I am honored to work with one best U.S. citizens I know,” the school posted on Facebook.

